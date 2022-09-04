Masaki Kalysha Shared Pictures With Her Six-Year-Old Daughter Khari Barbie Maxwell And Fans Think She Looks Like A Young Rihanna

Celebrities talking about their children on social media is sometimes the cutest thing ever. Just like regular parents, celebrities are often obsessed with their children, and watching them describe their children to the world brings many fans joy. While children may grow up to become embarrassed of their parents, only parents know the pride and joy they feel watching their children grow up.

Masika Kalysha is a proud mother to her six-year-old daughter Khari Barbie Maxwell and recently posted a few pictures of her daughter’s first day of first grade. Khari was seen in the picture in a navy-blue shirt and skirt and looked very cute. Her hair was up in a high ponytail with her natural curls over her left eye. The child looked excited to be joining the first grade in the pictures. The caption of the picture was “It’s my Pookie Pooh’s 1st day of 1st grade. You guys I’m [crying emoji]. You’re getting so big and smart baby girl @kharibarbie and momma’s so proud.”

The gesture itself was adorable. However, in other photos, it can be seen that the adorable hairstyle the child had on for the first day did not make it to the end of the day. The photos themselves were adored by fans.

Many fans commented that Khari looked like a much younger version of Rihanna. A lot of fans agreed with the statement. Comments on the post included people saying “Masika’s daughter had fun on her first day of first grade. She is so cute. She looks like a baby Rihanna.” And “Masika’s daughter looks like Rihanna when she was younger.”

Masika shares her daughter with the rapper Fetty Wap who is known to have six other children with multiple women. The reality star also launched a cosmetics and hair care line named Khari Barbie Beauty.

Fans have loved watching Khari grow up and have a special fondness for the child as well. Watching all the major events in Khari’s life makes fans wish her the best in her life.