Marvel Studios Unleashes Animated Zombie Avengers On Disney Plus

Instagram/@marvel

The reservoir in animated series in a new generation: ‘Marvel Zombies’ opened for Disney in Plus, with established superheroes a little darker and subjected to conversion into zombies. Thus, the release acts as a sequel to the ‘What If…?’ series and rolls out another iteration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Advertisement

Out with the Avengers, but they’ve got nothing to do with your memories. The announcement post simply said, “These aren’t the Avengers you remember,” leaving haunting visuals to say the rest of the saying.

Almost immediately after the banter started, the fans went crazy for the character designs. One user was just dumbfounded at the Hulk’s new look: “The Hulk in this post goes so hard.” It was a compliment very specific and intense towards the artistic interpretation of a zombified Green Goliath. The next comment was directed towards Blade and the Egyptian moon god Khonshu: “Blade & Konshu naaaaaaa they went HARD!!! 🔥” The commenter continued to think about Blade, “Like the coolest character they could have made for this.” Of course, making the daywalker part of this supernatural plague did wonders for the community’s acceptance. This level of fan engagement was reminiscent of the energy seen at the Marvel Studios zombie fan event.

Build critiques followed applaud. Some entries criticized the character lineup. The fan said sadly: “unfortunately only two of them were highlighted 🙄.” Yeah, so hungry gamers are for more zombie-fied hero unveils beyond the main promo art. Then, another user went full narrative continuity, or so he thought: “What happened with natasha, fury,? We never saw them as zombies same as Bucky,” stirring some debate in the reply section, with others giving theories based on the prequel ‘What If…’ episode that launches this universe. One theorist argued, “Natasha is Dead in What if she’s dead like maybe Visión saved her… but probably use her as food for Wanda,” while another said bluntly, “Fury idk but Nat was on the quinjet with the other Avengers who got infected at the start of the what if episode so she prob got bit too.” That back-and-forth backtracked on how much engaged the audience is with the lore.

This series, therefore, stayed close to the hearts of many. Another enthusiast put it simply: “I loved this series, very cool animation. I was very pleased with Wanda’s role in this. I like how they continued the story from What If season 1.” This comment alone hints at the resounding success of connecting the whole new series to the established MCU animation as a wonderful, satisfying continuation for those who really subscribe to the franchise. Another oft-repeated comeback went, “Marvel really cooked with this.”

Advertisement

On the contrary, a dissenting voice raised an interesting point relative to internal continuity: “Marvel Animation writers don’t understand the power scaling of the characters.” That comment even found backing among those who continued in line with the initial critic; however, one dissenting commenter was quick to rein in what could have otherwise become an idiosyncratic tangent: “What? The MCU does it perfectly for the most part,” marking a stark divide in this very passionate fanbase on such parlance.