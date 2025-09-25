Martha Stewart Attends Star-Studded SKIMS And Nike Launch Party

Instagram/@krisjenner

Main article:

Advertisement

An upscale big-city evening was just what Martha Stewart had in mind as a fashion moment was to be had in New York City. The lifestyle guru had entered the much-talked-about launch party for the SKIMS by Kim Kardashian and Nike collaboration. Stewart mentioned she was heading for dinner with Michael Bloomberg and another star on the list.

Martha Stewart spilled the secrets on how life on the town is lived with high style. Stewart’s night had its incident or two and just for fun, the walk-up involved a stop at the “party of the night,” the SKIMS and Nike collaboration launch. The party went down at the Nike flagship on Fifth Avenue, a befitting ambiance for such an exalted fashion moment.

Some memorable moments of the night included a reunion with matriarch Kris Jenner and daughters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, according to Stewart. The reunion and make-up of super-powered women in business and entertainment was undoubtedly one of the highlights of her night. But beyond the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Stewart mentioned again that she had met with the President of Nike and their Chief Creative Officer, emphasizing just how massive the partnership being celebrated was.

Stewart provided details of her fancy outfit, not leaving any detail untold. She wore new slim pants by Vince and topped it off with a new oversized jacket by Brunello Cucinelli and Clergerie New York shoes. Photographers @seenbysharkey and @tojo827 were among those rewarded by Stewart for having taken marvelous shots of the party-an example of classic Stewart high-low.”

From its conception, the SKIMS and Nike collaboration has been quite a big deal: bringing Kardashian’s empire of shapewear and clothing into the international arena served by a sportswear giant. With Martha Steele in attendance, it’s safe to say that the launch has really crossed the threshold into larger public interest and cultural relevance. Her presence builds a bridge across generations and industries-from her own home-keeping empire to the world of celebrity-driven fashion.

From there, it was on to The Frick Collection for dinner with former Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Somehow, she managed to squeeze in that massive launch party beforehand; that’s just Stewart’s vibe and how they keep the spotlight on her.

Martha’s commentary on the night added salt to a much-covered event. Everyone had their gossip about the launch; this is literally on her and her movers-and-shakers in the room. It’s a classic example of the timeless iconography Stewart carries in business, media, and society.

Advertisement

The post therefore serves as a reminder that she has that unique place of a trusted homemaking authority who can still hold her own on the red carpet and A-list party circuit. The evening-the very essence of high fashion steeped in power and social status-was carefully documented by Stewart in her trademark style. It was just another episode of the colorful journey of her ultra-dynamic public life.