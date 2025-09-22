Martha Louise And Shaman Durek's Astrological Wedding Sparks Netflix Debate

Instagram/@netflix

Netflix introduces the new documentary “Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story,” describing the astrologically planned wedding of the Norwegian princesa Martha Louise and Durek Verrett, anointed the title of shaman. The streaming giant released a clip of the ceremonies, wherein the couple is shown discussing their ceremony under the stars, standing on the fence with the variegated opinions of viewers about the unorthodox nature of their romance and therefore the credibility of their relationship.

Disney Plus gave the pitch much entertainment. They had “recorded for posterity” the story of Princess Martha Louise and that shaman guy Durek, and then released the clip that looks scary enough. Hence this strange delayed romance: these two scheduling their wedding up to the exact astrological minute versus arguing whether their ceremony should be performed at 1 PM or 3 PM because “Virgo and Scorpio merges with Venus.” Like, okay. That is a sentence I never thought I’d write.

It all begins with Durek declaring he is a Scorpio, so his love is a “love for life.” He calls Martha “the woman I’m going to marry,” and goes on to say that they consulted spirits on when to “bring their energies together.” In actuality, it was August 31, but then they went back and forth about the exact timing because apparently one thing was said by their astrologer and something else by the spirits? Really, too much.

And then the audience had Thoughts-that-is-to-say with a capital T. “Awwwh, watching the documentary I do actually believe they love each other, or Netflix indeed did a great job making it look like they love each other,” one commenter stated bluntly. That is pretty much the mood. Like, can anybody really tell what’s genuine and what’s production enhancement these days?

Durek himself even entered the comments, emphasizing, “Love for life baby ❤️ Let’s Go This world needs more love.” So, apparently, for now at least, he is standing by their story, all that celestial timing debate included.

But, many weren’t buying it. Another one dropped this bomb: “You know what… 😂😂😂😂 People will do anything for fame.” And honestly? Can’t argue with that observation. The whole spirits-and-astrology planning session does feel a bit performative.

Few comments displayed genuine investment! “I’ve never been so fully invested from a clip, I need to know if they got married at the right time 😂🔮,” said one user. Others replied that they did get married at the correct celestial appointed time. So maybe the spirits are happy with the time?

Still, doubts were whispered. “I am happy for him! But I think he was so desperate to be ‘royal’… knowing his own background, he should have accepted Martha’s choice of wedding (small private)…,” uttered another. That stung, but I think this is probably true given how much they’re broadcasting about this angle.

And that’s when the comments on Durek’s sexuality began, with a series of accusations claiming he’s gay and this wedding is a cover. One went, “Apparently the spirits and his birth chart forgot to mention he’s gay.” Another: “Arf he’s so stressed out cuz he knows he doesn’t love women and a lifetime is veryyy long 😭😭.”

And then the critiques were thrown against the astrology itself. “How can 2 signs merge with a planet? Only planets can merge,” one stated. So now we’re into achanatical debates on moonbath punctuality. This is why we can’t have nice things, people.

Whether one chooses to believe in their astrological alignment or to look at it as a farce, hype was certainly generated by Netflix. The film has already been released, meaning you can decide if their love was written in the stars or if it stands as a textbook example of reality TV editing. At least it is entertaining, and sometimes that’s all that matters.