Marlyne Barrett, Star Of Chicago Med, Has Revealed Her Uterine And Ovarian Cancer To The Public

Sickness is becoming quite common for people and while multiple treatments can be taken to get better, the amount of sickness in the world continues to grow. Another fan favorite celebrity has been diagnosed with cancer which had left fans heartbroken.

Marlyne Berrett has been secretly battling cancer for a while now but is just now publicly telling the world about her struggle. In a recent interview, she shared her diagnosis story and how difficult it has been for her to go through this period of life.

She revealed in an interview that doctors had found a tumor on her uterus and her left ovary a few months ago in July. In the interview, she mentioned how humans are so afraid to talk about how short life is but they had the strength to get through just about anything.

She mentioned that she had first started noticing symptoms in April. She stated that she had an accumulation of fluid in her abdomen and looked as if she was pregnant when she wasn’t. She had also noticed a shortness of breath however she had not experienced pain.

About her diagnosis, she said, “I didn't believe them, but when they showed me the CT scan, I went, 'Oh, my word.' The first questions were, 'Am I going to live?' I just fell into my husband's arms. It still takes my breath away when I think about it.”

She mentioned that the doctors had told her she would require aggressive chemotherapy. She has tried to keep a positive mindset about the whole thing saying, “The best way I could experience was to meet it. There's no running from it because it's my life. And eventually, you just surrender because it's so much bigger than anything you've ever faced. I found this courage and I just hunkered down and said, 'I'm going to face this.’”

Marlyne mentioned that she had noticed her hair was falling out during her chemotherapy so she had shaved her head in front of her children so they could recognize her. She had cried a lot.

She also mentioned that she was thankful to her husband Gavin Barrett who had been incredibly supportive of her through the difficult time.