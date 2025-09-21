Marlo Hampton Cooks Red Snapper In Chanel With Cardi B Inspiration

Instagram/@marlohampton

The kitchen was transformed into a runway show with Red Snapper cooking being done by Hampton for the first time. The style diva-cum-reality star narrated her culinary exploits, saluting Whole Foods for the prime fish and Cardi B for the ultimate baddie inspiration. The entire affair went down under Chanel and Staud; meaning haute cuisine and high fashion have a roof to share.

Advertisement

Hampton definitely ran with the kitchen escapades posts in true Hampton fashion. She typed, “First time cheffing it up with red snapper in the kitchen like it’s the runway,” while she shouted the latest Cardi B album and her eternal “bodega” phrase to seal the pop-culture relevance every home chef, glamorous or not, needs.

There was an outpour of praises and laughter burst within seconds. The image of Hampton cooking in full designer garb was too much to ditch. One comment fairly sums up the atmosphere: “Not in Chanel gear fixing snapper; gone baddie!!! Love grilling whole red snapper. This makes me think of the islands and a whole fresh pan fried snapper, scrumptious! Looks delisheeyo!!!” The first two comments perfectly illustrate the merger of glitz and the down-to-earth cooking happiness Hampton projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M A R L O H A M P T O N (@marlohampton)

Another commented on the candid family vibes happening in the background: “Yasssss Chef! Love that sous chef in the background.” This subtle shout-out to family involvement shows that while Hampton’s kitchen is style-based, it very well could be about culinary tradition along the way.

The Appetite community felt duly represented, “This Is So US…Aquarius Vibes,” said one follower. Hampton’s amazing way of tying cooking with astrology and identity is a testament to her multifaceted charm.

Meanwhile, the sunglasses-while-cooking choice was not really appreciated by many. A user simply asked, “Who cooks with sunglasses on?” The question stirred up a little rumpus in the replies, with quite a few people coming to the defense of the fashion statement and others questioning it from a practical standpoint. These little things only make Hampton’s content more interesting-they are unapologetically her, even if they don’t quite make sense. Another comment came from a geography angle, saying, “Atlanta don’t even have bodegas tho.” This observation illustrates how Cardi B’s New York slang has gone all tongue-in-cheek on culture at large and including cities where corner stores have a different tradition.

There were many admiration comments; one among many said, “WE MISS YOU ON TV @marlohampton!!!!!” The comment shows how much she touched during her reality show days and how fans are craving for that weird concoction of glamour and genuineness.

There were compliments for the cooking also, with a whole lot of comments buzzing about how delicious that snapper looked. One user just went, “That Red Snapper looks amazing!!,” while another went, “Now thisss is how you prepare a meal.” Good food is a language shared by everyone irrespective of their fashion inclinations.

Hampton’s post was more than just cooking; Hampton was injecting glamour and fun into everyday mundanity. She quite literally turned meal prep into a happening glam-pop event: glamour, just a couple of headaches away from pan frying fish. This Cardi-B inspiration merges high fashion with hip-hop realness:

The reply states that people love to see luxury from a ground-level perspective. Hampton demonstrates that designer clothes are not an integral part of red carpet glory; they must come down to earth and fill life with loudness in the kitchen. Her ability to straddle these worlds, with her voice, is what makes her relevant till today.

Advertisement

Haute-couture, fast and fine red snapper will be Hampton’s next venture in redefining the new style iconhood. Her recent appearance at the Women in Harmony Luncheon and her stunning presence at Essence Fest further cement her status as a fashion icon.