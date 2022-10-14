Mark Wahlberg Moved His Family Out Of His $90 Million Los Angeles House To A More Modest Home In Nevada

The star of "Father Stu" said that he and his family had left their opulent $90 million California estate in search of a more fulfilling existence for themselves and their children.

During his appearance on the episode of "The Talk" that aired on Tuesday, Mark Wahlberg discussed the most challenging obstacle he must overcome to maintain a healthy balance between his professional and personal responsibilities.

Wahlberg, who is now 51 years old, has stated that he hopes to one day be able to work at home. I relocated to California many decades ago, intending to pursue a career in acting; yet, in all the time I've been there, I've only been in a few films.

Therefore, to be able to provide a better life for my children and enable them to follow and pursue their ambitions, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, or my younger son as a golfer, we felt that this made a great deal more logic for us.

Rhea Durham, Wahlberg has been married for the past 13 years and is the mother of all four of the actor's children: Ella, age 18; Michael, age 16; Brendan, age 13; and Grace, age 12.

In April, Wahlberg put his mansion in Beverly Hills up for sale with an astounding asking price of $87.5 million. In 2009, he paid only $8.25 million to acquire the enormous estate that spans 30,500 square feet.

The mansion has 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a home theater, a wine cellar, a five-hole golf course, a tennis court, a skate park, and a separate guest house. Additionally, there is a skate park and a detached guest house.

After deciding to sell his ostentatious home in The Golden State, the actor from Uncharted was able to purchase an exquisite residence in Nevada for his family.