Mark Ruffalo Had A Tough Time With Episode One Of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Reveals Director Kat Coiro

Mark Ruffalo has been a part of the MCU for over a decade now. He first appeared in the 2012 Avengers film as Bruce Banner AKA Hulk when he took over the role from Edward Norton. Now, Mark Ruffalo is one of the few original 6 Avengers that are still active in the MCU.

Despite having done this gig for a decade now, Mark's latest appearance as the Hulk in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is bringing a brand new challenge for him as revealed by director Kat Coiro .

In an interview with TVLine, Kat Coiro was asked about which episode of the show was the hardest for her to direct and she revealed that it was actually the first episode and the reason was the brand new directions that Mark was receiving for the first time. Mark Ruffalo's Hulk has been on the sidelines and involved majorly only in action sequences for most of his MCU tenure. Hence, having lengthy non-action scenes with lots of dialogue was a first for the Hulk in this series.

Kat Coiro explained the entire ordeal in the following words:

"Mark [Ruffalo] definitely had an adjustment, because usually his Hulk is off on the sidelines, or in an action sequence, or has only a couple pages of dialogue. And this was five-page scenes.

[In order to film both Hulks together,] we had to build platforms for the two Hulks to interact and have the right eyelines and the right height."

With both Hulks having significant CGI work associated with them and both actors having their first crack at doing lengthy conversational scenes while in full CGI suits, no doubt this would have been a challenge for Kat Coiro to direct.

However, judging by the show's promo footage so far, which has a significant amount of Hulk and She-Hulk scenes in it, both actors and the director ended up doing quite a good job.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will be streaming on Disney+ starting on 18th August.