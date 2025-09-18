Mark Ruffalo Confronts New York Governor Over Controversial Pipeline Deal

Instagram/@markruffalo

The facts of this film, in his words, actor, and activist are accused of stating that the project was twice denied on environmental grounds but is now being resurrected through political pressure by former President Donald Trump. According to Ruffalo, New Yorkers could be paying a billion-dollar bill as their water supply is being seriously contaminated.

Taking a page from Hollywood, from his adopted home of New York, Ruffalo is now offering the greatest opposition to the extremely controversial fossil-fuel pipeline.

In a rage-inducing video on his own social media accounts, Ruffalo went straight into Governor Kathy Hochul and accused her of being about to yield to the political pressures of Donald Trump for his agenda, and that is the final approval of the NESE pipeline. This pipeline project is intended to transport fracked gas through New York waters. It was rejected in 2019 and 2020 by the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation for issues concerning its ‘significant’ threats to water quality and public health.

“In fact, the only reason that this pipeline is back on the table is because of Trump and his obsession with forcing these pipelines through for the fossil fuel industry,” Ruffalo states in the video, and accuses the former president of trying to “bully” New York into approving it.

“The contradictory thing that Ruffalo points to is that just very recently Hochul herself took the position as a leader standing up to Trump and even endorsed a candidate that was against this pipeline. She said, ‘We can’t surrender one inch to Trump.’ I mean, that’s the right approach, obviously,” said Ruffalo before adding, “Yet it looks like Governor Hochul is going to cave to Trump’s pressure.”

Just after those public declarations, the PSC disturbingly added the pipeline vote to its agenda. People found this egregious because not even two weeks ago did the public comment period end for the plan’s proposal, and the agency could not have possibly gone through all of the technical objections from experts and organizations like the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) properly. He called it a “rush job” and a “snow job.”

Another key part is the financial burden. He warned New Yorkers would be asked to pay back “over a billion dollars” for a pipeline he believes the state has no use for while locking its region into volatile fossil-fuel prices for decades.

Support erupted swiftly after that, with show-thank groups filling his post. Many called him a “true hero” for backing the cause.

“You’re amazing, thank you,” wrote one commenter, expressing the opinion of most who witnessed the rare sight of a person of his stardom actually bringing change. Another supporter from Spain said, “A thousand thanks from Spain! Bardem and you are our hope.”

Yet, the discussion is not one flavoured with praise. Some voices of opposition did rise: “You’re not even from NY. Go back to Wisconsin.” That comment encapsulates a common criticism thrown at celebrity activists: questioning their “stakes” in whatever local struggle they are involved with. But Ruffalo has been living in New York and advocating for the environment in this state for over 15 years, something he clearly explains in the video.

The conversation began to get away from the topic towards other geopolitical issues before another user from Venezuela hijacked the thread: “Dear people of the United States, your president is leading you into a war with Venezuela. Don’t allow it.” The commentary then reverted to something about the Great Lakes, pressing for activism for “#SaveTheGreatLakes” and “#ShutDownLine5,” calling it “the most dangerous pipeline in America.”

Ruffalo is openly challenging Hochul’s political courage. “Look around at other governors that are standing up to Trump and how he backs off every single time they stand their ground,” he said. “Thy don’t call him Teflon for nothing… Do not cave to Trump. Don’t be a patsy. Stand up for New Yorkers.” Ruffalo has also shown his activism extends to international causes.

With a do-or-die vote around the corner, a direct challenge is now set before the governor’s environmental legacy to be conducted by Ruffalo as a simple test of whether her actions will in fact support her words.