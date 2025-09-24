Mark Rober Reveals The Sharpest Blade On Earth Is 700,000 Years Old

Instagram/@markrober

Singularly fascinating would be this video presentation from the pop-science teacher-cum-former-NASA-engineer on a seemingly simple yet fundamental question: What is the sharpest thing in the world? Interestingly, this highly sought after sharpening marvel was neither a creature of recent developments, nor an ingenious human attempt at contrast; rather, wild nature had a hand in it, with human hands having used the stone way back into prehistory. Rober came with his results on the sharpest blade ever carbon-dated, claiming that it was the obsidian: volcanic glass believed to be somewhere around 700,000 years old.

Keeping things fun, Rober gets into the science of sharpness, comparing it to things we see every day. He shows the immensely sharp kitchen knife, which is 4,000 atoms thick at its edge. For perspective, he said that a hair is 100,000 atoms thick. Next in the order of sharpness would be the surgical scalpel, the sharpest blade found in any hospital, and twice as wide as a kitchen knife, 2,000 atoms thick. The winner, however, by an enormous margin, is the obsidian: by fast cooling of the lava, it can produce an edge from 10 atoms in thickness, making it 200 times sharper than that of the surgical scalpel. Rober thus concludes that Mother Nature still sits at the top with something awe worthy.

The post was filled with hundreds of comments from Rober’s massive following, many dishing in their own interpretations and jokes about the subject. One comment quickly pulled a pop-culture reference: “Obsidian – reminds of my kids playing Minecraft.” This comment illustrates how Rober’s content often brings complex science into layman’s language via real-world applicability.

Another user went for a more biological take on the sharpest thing: “It’s actually a fart. It goes right through your pants without making a hole.” Such goofy random comments are typical within Rober’s comment section and highlight how the content fuels both learning and laughter. The response to the comment, “the pants did not realize they were cut,” further propelled the comedic thread.

Getting more to the point, another user said, “also nanofabricated ‘knives’ that are technically sharper by bevel definition but can’t actually cut anything.” That guarantees Rober’s audience were sharp enough to get into this fine detail and preserve room for higher-level discourse alongside general awe.

One of the most vivid comments was that of someone who gave an anecdote: “I believe it. I keep an obsidian rock in my backpack and one day it broke in 2…The obsidian must have cut my finger open and I didn’t feel a thing. Most painless messiest cut I’ve ever had.” This might have been considered a real-life testimonial of the incredible and nearly undetectable sharpness of the stuff Rober was talking about.

Innocently, “Ah. Dragon Glass from Dragon Stone,” reference strayed into the realm of scientific truth on where in the fantasy series obsidian, called dragonglass, is regarded as the preeminent weapon. That fusion of scientific and sci-fi/fantasy will always be an arena of discourse for his followers and himself.

Mark Rober has placed himself deep in the hearts of millions by making complicated scientific ideas entertaining and easy to grapple with. This post is the best example of the blend: Take a curious question, break it down through simple relative comparisons with great visual aids, and watch as the internet learns, wanders, and joins together in collaboration. The huge reaction from Minecraft references to actual stories of being hurt has shown that the subject of sharpness can cross the usual online chatter and seize everyone’s attention. This event says even an old technology can still get one curious till this day.