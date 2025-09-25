Mark Hamill Reveals His Role As The Flying Dutchman In New SpongeBob Movie

Instagram/@markhamill

Mark Hamill will lend his voice to the Flying Dutchman in the newly animated film The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants. The opportunity to play alongside his long-time friend Tom Kenny, who voices SpongeBob, had him excited. The announcement triggered an avalanche of nostalgic reactions, celebrating Hamill from classic Luke Skywalker up to a ghost pirate.

From Mark Hamill, some seriously cool news just dropped. The man with generational voice acting visibility as Luke Skywalker goes back to voice acting in another capacity down at Bikini Bottom. With a delightful, joyful post, Hamill shared that he will voice the Flying Dutchman-the famous ghostly pirate-for the new SpongeBob SquarePants movie. Hamill would go to the movie with Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob. The Hamill buzz was so contagious, indicating that the audience would have the time of their lives if they had even one-tenth of the fun he had while making it.

For those souls that may not know, Hamill is a very seasoned voice actor. His portrayal of the Joker in ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ is considered the gold standard. Therefore, with Walt Hamill playing the Flying Dutchman, a character known for outrageous comedy and wicked adventures, the casting is too perfect. Someone had written, “Mark Hamill as the Flying Dutchman is actually good casting.” Indeed that is the case: who better than he to walk that line of menace and theatrics?

The comment section quickly turned into a testament to Hamill’s significance today. Many expressed how his work has been the constant in their lives.”Life fulfilled mark as Luke and as Flying Dutchman my dad would be hyped,” noted one participant, underscoring the multi-generational appeal. Another went simple: “Luke, Joker, Flying Dutchman.. Mark you’ve made my childhood.” It is such a strong reminder of how an actor’s widespread range of roles can sketch over different chapters of the fans’ lives.

The reactions were downright hilarious that really showed the deep-seated love of these fans for the original material. One fan said, “I want to hear you play the Flying Dutchman. Leedle leedle leedle,” citing the ghost’s trademark scream. Another user humorously entertained the notion of a Double Feature crossover with Stephen King’s The Long Walk, where, “Spongebob [sings] Im a goofy goober the entire walk.” That kind of crazy idea is brilliant.

The comments put forward questions about the SpongeBob universe since the announcement of Mark Hamill, rather than just celebrate him. “Does SpongeBob really have an arch-enemy?” inquired one. Given the episodic nature of the show where villains are always on the flip side of good, it is quite an open question. The Flying Dutchman is a relatively frequent threat, though whether he could hold the title of “arch-enemy” is much debated by die-hard fans.

We have an undercurrent of seriousness coming amongst an air of excitement with one individual referencing a now-deleted Hamill post with: “Did you think we wouldn’t notice you removed your pro-Israel post? At least have the decency to admit you were wrong.” That comment has a stark contrast compared to the more light, surface discussion and serves to remind us that public figures are obligated to navigate through hard-hitting conversations beyond their professional works.

The reception was largely nostalgic and favorable. One other parent shared an incredibly relatable story: “Every time I hear your voice, I yell really loud – ‘THATS MARK HAMILL!!’ just to really drill it into my kids that you are in fact, super awesome.” An adorable little peek into how Hamill’s legacy will be passed on.

Mark Hamill has been a tour de force of a range of roles. From a galactic farm kid to the clown prince of crime and now a ghostly pirate at a pineapple under the sea, he has managed to imbue these delicious characters with his own unique flair. His excitement for The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants would certainly mean that he gave his all for that role. For Hamill and the fans of the absorbent, yellow, and porous icon, this collaboration guarantees to be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. This project follows his recent work on The Long Walk, which he also celebrated with a powerful new image. He recently took time to reflect on the unforgettable journey of making that film. In other news, the actor was also honored when a star was named after him thanks to The Life of Chuck.