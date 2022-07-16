Mark Hamill Points Out Space Object Missed By The James Webb Telescope

NASA 's James Webb telescope has been the subject of discussion all over the internet as of late. The telescope which has been in production for years was finally launched recently and the first pictures from the telescope hit the internet mere days ago, going viral instantly with people standing in awe of the beauty of the universe that James Webb telescope managed to capture. NASA revealed that with the James Webb telescope they have managed to capture the sharpest infrared pictures of the universe in human history.

One man who is no stranger to the beauty of the universe is Luke Skywalker, A.K.A Mark Hamill . In a hilarious picture that Mark posted on Twitter, the actor showed one of the images from the James Webb Telescope with a little edit to it, showing the Death Star in the lower right corner of it.

Mark Hamill hilarious captioned the picture with the hashtag #Beenthere__Destroyedthat, referring to his character's role in the Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, where Luke was responsible for the destruction of the Death Star. Mark Hamill's Twitter is popularly known for hilarious content like this one and the actor once again did not disappoint. Social media users found the Tweet hilarious.

The James Webb telescope's incredibly sharp pictures of the universe have been making rounds on social media all week and getting all science and astrophysics enthusiasts excited. The launch of the telescope allows observations into the depths of the universe like never before in human history, pushing the study of the cosmos forward significantly.

The galaxy cluster shown in the picture that Hamill hilariously edited is 4.6 billion years old and the picture released on NASA's official social media captioned it saying it is the, "deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date."

The James Webb telescope is a $10 billion worth of dream that has finally come true and will be helping push science forward into a new era of knowledge until further notice.