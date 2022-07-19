Mark Cuban Had A Hilarious Exchange With Elon Musk About His Children

Most people would expect that billionaire-to-billionaire conversations would be the serious change-the-world kind but an exchange between Mark Cuban and Elon Musk reveals otherwise.

On a recent episode of the Full Send podcast, Mark Cuban talked about a hilarious exchange that he had with Elon Musk regarding his children, of which Elon has 9 now.

“This was before the last three, or whatever it was,” said Cuban about the time that he had the text exchange with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

Mark describes the exact content of the text change in the following words:

"I'm like, 'Dude, congratulations. How many are you going to have?' He sends me a text back, 'Mars needs people.'"

The hilarious exchange is very characteristic of Elon Musk who has the ambition of landing humans on Mars during his lifetime and often speaks about it in a hilarious manner.

Mark Cuban also added that after the very strange but hilarious response from Elon Musk he sent another text to the billionaire but never got a response back. Mark says, "I don’t think he likes me," about the Tesla CEO. Mark also added his personal observations regarding Elon Musk, stating that he is, "a different dude."

It has recently been revealed that Elon Musk has fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his company Neuralink. According to reports, the twins were born mere weeks after Elon also had a child with his ex-wife Grimes via surrogate. Elon's total tally of children is up to 9 now, regarding which he hilariously tweeted that he is trying to help with the problem of underpopulation on Earth and he was retweeted by none other than rapper, Nick Cannon who himself is a father to 8 children.

Elon Musk is indeed regarded as a rather eccentric billionaire at times but many also regard him as a hilarious presence. Hence, Mark's observations regarding the billionaire are not entirely off target. Elon Musk continues to push forward with his many ventures, but populating Mars continues to be his number 1 priority.