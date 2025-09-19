Marisol Nichols Remembers Her Wildly Fun 'Good Christian Bitches' Era

Instagram/@marisolnichols

Taking a nostalgic walk down memory lane at the times in the short-lived ABC comedy ‘GCB,’ Nichols talked about those moments shared with the co-stars from the days of yore. The Riverdale and 24 actress went all out, posting with praise for the Texas-shoot of the show in 2013 and how she enjoyed shooting with that amazing cast. This post led to a storm of comments from fans who adore the series and want it back.

In the post, she tagged co-stars Kristin Chenoweth, Jennifer Aspen, Annie Potts, Leslie Bibb, David James Elliott, and Miriam Shor, calling Shor “a genius” in the process. Based on the book ‘Good Christian Bitches,’ the show had just one season on ABC but had far-reaching impacts on the cast and viewers. The series followed a woman newly divorced as she came home to Texas, her rich and judgmental hometown, with undertakings that ranged from satire to drama to comedy.

Mixed with the comments were also many laments and heavy-hearted expressions with regard to the cancelled show. One user, @nickfairbro33, revealed, “I’ve had a crush on Marisol ever since Vegas Vacation,” to which Nichols graciously replied, “very sweet.” This attempt at fan engagement is rather common on Nichols’ social media, as she usually interacts with her followers in a down-to-earth manner.

The mood darkened when @ianedmonds32 commented, “I lost a really good friend Wednesday night at 11:46pm.” Although the content is irrelevant to the post, it just further illustrates the wide range of human experiences and moments that unfold in the comment sections of celebrity posts. Those moments of shared humanity tend to come forth when least expected.

The collective yearning for a new season of the show was the loudest voice in the comments. @aarondwallis said with simple eloquence, “This show deserved a longer run,” with many agreeing behind the scenes. @traceenicholsjewelry was loud and proud proclaiming, “Make it come back !!!!🔥❤️,” to which Nichols replied, “Right?” which is her affirmation to her own desire, such is her heart with this show.

Other comments were directed to Nichols herself, with @staying_positive54 proclaiming, “Damn how hot are you!” Another wished her happy birthday by mistake, to which she politely corrected them. Such a combination of comments would be the usual fare of celebrity Instagram feeds, where blurred lines between real human interaction and parasocial interchanges begin.

Though GCB remains but a small window in television history, this post serves as a reminder to the cast and fans that memories linger of a brilliantly witty comedy. The cult series itself holds its breath for a revival, grasping at the possibility of a second chance to these good Christian bitches.