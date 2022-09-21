Mariska Hargitay Has stated that she is comfortable with the Label Of Christopher Meloni's Second Wife

At Monday's Law & Order season premiere in New York City, the actress spoke to PEOPLE about how she felt about being called Christopher Meloni 's second wife on Wikipedia.

Last week, Hargitay, who is not wedded to Meloni, was featured on Meloni's Wikipedia page as his wife, opposite his genuine wife of 27 years, Sherman Williams, due to an ardent admirer.

She went on to clarify that while she didn't expect to officially become his second wife anytime soon, she did feel like she was in that role. Spouse, counselor, BFF, sister, mom, and babysitter.

Meloni echoed these sentiments, noting that fans are crazy about him and Hargitay's connection on screen but adding deadpan, "I think the ultra fans want our husbands to go away."

Both Hargitay (58) and Meloni (61) are married in real life, though not to each other. While Meloni and Williams have been married for 27 years, Hargitay and her husband Peter Hermann have been together for 18 years after meeting on the set of Law & Order: SVU.

Starting in 1999, Meloni and Hargitay collaborated in the NBC crime drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Meloni left the show in 2011, but he came back to the series last year with his spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The actors were in Los Angeles last week to see the 74th Emmy Awards. As they announced the candidates for lead actor in a comedy series, the two actors teased fans who have hoped to see romance grow between their characters in real life by doing a hilarious spoof in which they almost kissed but then pulled apart.

Hargitay told PEOPLE that she and Meloni have such a strong friendship that preparing for their Emmys skit was "fast" and "effortless." She spoke about how enjoyable it was to work on a shorthand project with a friend.