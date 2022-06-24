Marilyn Monroe graces the new cover of CR Fashion Book in Balenciaga

American actress, singer, and model Marilyn Monroe appeared on the new cover of the Chinese edition of the CR Fashion Book. The corresponding pictures were published in the official accounts of the magazine on social networks.

The team behind the Chinese version of CR Fashion Book, founded by Carine Roitfeld, has digitized archive footage of Marilyn Monroe to 3D model her and dress her in the latest collections.

In particular, on the cover of the magazine, the sex symbol of the 50s appeared in a Balenciaga dress, and on other frames, she poses in images from Miu Miu and Fendi.

"Trends come and go, but Marilyn Monroe is forever. The most talked-about woman of 2022 has been digitally reimagined for the latest CR China cover, showing what the fashion and film icon might look like if she lived in the present day.

Marilyn Monroe really created the information agenda in the spring and summer of 2022. Kim Kardashian wore the "naked" 1950s sex symbol dress in which she sang "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962 at the Met Gala's annual Costume Institute ball. After James Bond girl Ana de Armas reincarnated as her in the new Netflix biopic "Blonde."

Earlier, it was reported that a museum in the United States denied rumors that Kim Kardashian ruined Marilyn Monroe's dress.

The American Robert Ripley Museum has denied reports that socialite Kim Kardashian ruined Marilyn Monroe's iconic gown while attending the Met Gala. TMZ writes about it.

The dress in question is that Monroe wore in 1962 for the birthday of President John F. Kennedy. According to some reports, Kardashian lost 16 pounds to be able to wear it.

Earlier it was reported that Kardashian returned the famous dress to the museum, which she allegedly rented for $ 5 million - but in an improper form: the dress came apart at the seams, was worn in several places, and lacked decorative crystals.