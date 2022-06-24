Mariah Carey went on a date in a shiny mini and extremely high heels

The singer at the premiere in New York in the company of her boyfriend.

Looking at Mariah, you might think that the pop diva decided to put on her best, going to the premiere of the comedy "Friends" (Bros) with longtime lover Brian Tanaka.

The 53-year-old singer chose an extremely short black dress, embroidered with sequins and with the Bros logo on the chest, and a rainbow jacket, also entirely in sequins.

Obviously, the choice of outfit suggested the plot of the picture - a romantic comedy in which all the cream of the American LGBT community lit up.

The star looked stunning when she accessorized her dazzling look with black Christian Louboutin lace-up sandals with silk ribbons and high heels.

Her 39-year-old boyfriend, an actor and dancer who once performed in Mariah's troupe, opted for a more modest outfit - blue jeans, a T-shirt, a black varsity jacket, and white sneakers.

Recall that the relationship between Mariah and Brian began in 2016, almost immediately after the singer broke off her engagement to billionaire James Packer.

Previously, from 1993 to 1998, the pop star was married to Tommy Mottola, an influential businessman in the music industry. When Kerry released her book, The Manning of Mariah Carey , in 2020, Tanaka paid her dearest tribute to her girlfriend in an Instagram post.

"The world knows you very well today," he said. "It was a magical thing for you to write, record, and create this masterpiece. You impress me all the time. I am so happy for you.

I love and help you in all your endeavors." Thank you. " According to the Daily Mail, the couple met in the mid-2000s when Tanaka toured with the singer as a backup dancer.

They later reconnected in 2016, according to Lifestyle, and kept their relationship very private.