Mariah Carey Showed Fans How She Looks Without Makeup And Styling

We usually see Mariah Carey with her signature makeup with an emphasis on eyes and luxurious curls, both at social events and in her personal account.

The singer, throughout her career, tries to keep the brand, showing herself from only one read - ideal side. But a couple of hours ago, she shared a candid selfie with her followers.

The 53-year-old pop icon was not shy about demonstrating her natural beauty: Mariah posted a photo with a minimum of makeup (a drop of lip gloss and a little black eyeliner was still present on the singer's face) and a little disheveled hair.

Carey was dressed in purple leopard-print pajamas and looked pretty casual. In less than a day, the post has collected more than 110,000 likes and more than 2,500 laudatory comments.

Recall that recently Mariah was in Sicily, where she flew in as a guest star of the Alta Moda Dolce & Gabbana show.

The singer was accompanied by Sharon Stone, Drew Barrymore, and Helen Mirren. By the way, according to Page Six, the event was also attended by Mariah's 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Morocco, whom she shares with her ex, Nick Cannon .

In a previous post, The singer and actor made perhaps the most desired gift for their twins. Monroe and Moroccan became the owners of their own candy store.

This is how Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon took the game to the store to the next level.

The star looked stunning when she adorned her stunning style with black Christian Louboutin lace-up sandals, silk ribbons, and high heels.

Her 39-year-old boyfriend, an actor, and dancer who once performed in Maria's troupe chose a more modest outfit - blue jeans, a T-shirt, a black varsity jacket, and white shoes.

Advertisement

Maria and Brian's relationship began in 2016 when the singer broke off her engagement to billionaire James Packer.