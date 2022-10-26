Mariah Carey Announces New York City And Toronto Christmas Concerts For 2022

The musician, who has won multiple Grammy Awards, announced on Monday about a pair of Christmas reveals that will be put on by Live Nation and titled Merry Christmas To All! These shows will take place on December 11 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, and on December 13 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

New York and Toronto are about ready to go!! So, in December, I invite you to come to rejoice with me. Along with the announcement of the concert events on Instagram, Carey wrote the following. She also expressed her excitement at the prospect of returning to the stage and celebrating with everyone.

The general public can purchase tickets for the events beginning this Friday, October 28. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase a unique T-shirt during the checkout process, in addition to a copy of Carey's next illustrated holiday story, The Christmas Princess, which is planned to be released on November 1.

Fans have called Carey "The Queen of Christmas," She has never been shy about sharing her enthusiasm for the winter holiday season.

The diva issued her debut holiday record, Merry Christmas, back in 1994. It includes her renowned Christmas standard "All I Want for Christmas Is You," in addition to other fan favorites such as "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," "Silent Night," and "Miss You Most," among others (At Christmas Time).

Everything I Could Ever Want for Christmas Is After that, in 2019, You became the first artist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list, 25 years after its initial release. The Christmas smash made history the following year when it was presented with the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) Diamond Award for the song. This made it the first holiday single in the recording industry's history to ever get the esteemed accolade.