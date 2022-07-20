Mariah Carey, 53, Demonstrates How To Button Up Her Bodysuit To Stand Out From Everyone Else

In addition to having a great voice, Mariah Carey also has stunning physical features, which she effectively draws attention to with her sense of style.

Even while on vacation, the celebrity adheres to her own unique fashion code, favoring tight silhouettes and plunging necklines.

The weekend boat trip that Mariah and her family took was captured on camera by the paparazzi. Along with her 39-year-old boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and the 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, she went into labor from her marriage to artist Nick Cannon; the 53-year-old pop diva was on holiday on a boat off the shore of the Italian island of Capri.

The singer dressed in a black wetsuit with red trim to shield her body from sunburn while keeping her chest out in full view to remind family members and media that you can (and should) be a star off the stage.

Continuing in her mother's footsteps, the singer's daughter opted for a wetsuit, and her son went with shorts and a T-shirt with sun protection.

Mariah's fiancé waved aside the extra clothing, choosing to remain in his black swim shorts and proudly show off his muscular frame to the sun.

It is important to note that Bryan Tanaka tenderly looked after his lover and her children, assisting them in boarding the ship after swimming and providing towels.

In a previous post, As you look at Mariah, you could assume that the pop diva made the decision to dress to impress when she attended the "Friends" (Bros) premiere with new beau Bryan Tanaka.

The 53-year-old singer selected a rainbow jacket that was fully covered in sparkles and a concise black dress with the Bros logo stitched on the front.

The choice of clothing made it clear that the picture's storyline would be a romantic comedy, in which the creme of the American LGBT community would shine.