Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Will Be A Part Of The DCEU Going Forward, Confirms James Gunn

The DC Cinematic universe is going through some massive changes ever since the merger which turned the DC parent company Warner Brothers into Warner Brothers Discovery. There is complete and total uncertainty at the moment regarding what direction the DCEU will be taking, especially after the upcoming Batgirl movie was scrapped. The Batgirl movie was almost completed and nearing its release when the new Warner Brothers Discovery management decided to scrap the $90 million project entirely. This casts a lot of doubt regarding what properties and characters are safe in the DCEU at the moment however, during this time of uncertainty, one thing has been confirmed, and that is one of the most beloved DCEU characters, Harley Quinn played by Margot will definitely be returning to the DCEU.

The confirmation comes after a fan on Twitter asked James Gunn whether Harley Quinn will be returning to the DCEU and The Suicide Squad director replied, "yes."

Yes. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 11, 2022

The announcement (of sorts) comes as a sigh of relief as an argument can be made that Margot Robbie 's Harley Quinn is one of the best things about the DCEU. It is one of those once in a life time castings where the actor and the character mix perfectly such as Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool or Chris Evans' Captain America.

Margot has already made 3 appearances in the DCEU as Harley Quinn, one in the first Suicide Squad movie directed by David Ayer, then in the Birds of Prey movie directed by Cathy Yan and then in the James Gunn directed Suicide Squad movie.

Where Harley will be appearing in the DCEU next is hard to say as the DCEU slate for the future is very muddled at the moment but as a character that has had relationships with all major DC heroes in the comic, there are plenty of opportunities for Harley to pop up.

Fans are nervous but excited to see what changes the new management will be bringing to the DCEU especially since it seems that the new management is dedicated to having the best parts of the universe return such as Henry Cavill's Superman, Ben Affleck's Batman and now Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.