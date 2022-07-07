Margot Robbie celebrated her 32nd birthday right on the set of Greta Gerwig's new film

Many girls would not refuse a cake with a real Barbie doll, whose dress can not only be appreciated externally but also tasted.

But Margot Robbie clearly fulfilled her childhood dream because she not only received the same dessert for her birthday but also played with the cult toy from Mattel.

This Saturday, she celebrated her 32nd birthday right on the set of Greta Gerwig's new film. And, of course, the team decided to please her with a big pink cake with the inscription "Happy birthday, Barbie Margot.

Also, the blonde with a beaming smile was spotted with a large pink box of donuts under her arm and a cone-shaped hat dangling from her arm. Obviously, the name day of the actress was very sweet!

Even before the release of the new film, we were able to appreciate the transformation of the star into a pink cowgirl and also see her in a bright neon image of roller skating in the company of Ken, played by Ryan Gosling .

The story will tell us about the fate of a beloved doll after she was kicked out of Barbieland because she is not perfect enough, a little eccentric, and does not fit into the norms of society.

She will experience an adventure in the real world, and by the time she returns to Barbieland, the heroine understands that perfection comes to us from the inside, not from the outside.

Behind the frivolity and naivety lies a sincere girl who perfectly embodies the vision of the director of Little Women.

"We like things that seem a little funny. People immediately think: "Oh, Margot plays Barbie, I know what will be there," but our goal is to become different.

Whatever you think, we will give you something completely different, something that you did not know before," said Robbie.

First of all, for Margot, this project was a great opportunity to bring a little positivity into the world.