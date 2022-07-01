Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Rollerblading along the Venice Promenade

The actors appeared in new bright images on the set of the film "Barbie."

Filming for Greta Gerwig's acclaimed romantic comedy is in full swing. New photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling from the set in California have appeared on the Web.

The actors looked like they came straight out of the 1980s. The co-stars, who star as Barbie and Ken, appeared in bright neon looks with roller sport-appropriate knee pads and acid-colored skates.

The main shade of stage costumes, as befits Barbie toys, has become bright pink.

According to an insider, the roller theme will be one of the central ones in Greta Gerwig's comedy, as the other day, the main actress Margot Robbie starred in rollers in a separate scene with her co-star America Ferrera.

Recall that the premiere of the upcoming comedy is scheduled for 2023. At the moment, the film team continues to stir up the interest of fans with new shots from the filming process.

It has also been said that the film is scheduled to premiere on July 21, 2023, but details of the story have not been revealed yet.

All that is known is that the film will tell an extraordinary story of the relationship between the dolls in love.

In recent interviews, Margot Ruby noted that the project would be different and interesting, thanks to authors Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, who came up with an original process.

In a previous post, In the photo, the smiling star poses while driving a pink Chevrolet Corvette convertible in the blue retro outfit.

For the stage image, the blonde Margot did not need any special transformations, but her partner in the film, Ryan Gosling, for the role of Ken, had to be dyed in ash blonde. Will Ferrell signed on to appear in the film last April, and is set to play the role of CEO of a toy company.