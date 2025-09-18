Marc Anthony And Wisin Tease New Collaboration With Snippet

Instagram/@marcanthony

Marc Anthony and Wisin merge their diplomas for a musical venture. The two Latin icons shared dumps of teasers across multiple social media platforms to excite and stir anticipation among the masses. The song appears to be an amalgamation of salsa by Anthony, with reggaeton touches from Wisin.

Advertisement

The post read simply: “Wisin and I are looking for the one who loves us the most. My people, go give her a pre-save.” while the video showed lyrics about looking for someone who would love them more. The playful nature of the short clip hints at a fun dance-worthy tune that comes from the fusion of their own musical talents.

Wisin was one of the first to comment back, showering praise on the preview: “What kind of bomb ⭐️…⭐️💃🏻🕺🏻…” His exuberant response, littered with stars and dancing emojis, opened the floodgates to further reactions.

Fans could hardly contain themselves following Wisin’s comments. One said, “Smells like a hit! How does that sound!!!! Weeeeepa!💛❤️💛”, whilst another stated simply, “We are ready!!!!” The bulk of supporters issued fire and party emojis in quick succession.

Yet not everybody sang praise of the forthcoming collaboration. A critical voice said: “In person he doesn’t sing anymore, he lost his voice. What a shame.” This sort of criticism is nothing new when dealing with artists who have been around forever, but only a few commented with such negative sentiment compared to the overwhelming majority who were enthusiastic.

Another user put it far more bluntly: “Hey Marc…What’s the need for this 💩,” suggesting that not everybody was impressed with the musical direction.

The collaboration between Marc Anthony and Wisin is, arguably, a watershed moment in Latin music, in which different generations and styles of the industry are tied. Anthony, one of the doyens of salsa romantica and crossover pop, in tandem with one half of the hugely popular reggaeton duo Wisin and Yandel, juxtaposes two distinct schools of musical tradition.

Several comments referenced Anthony’s wife Nadia Ferreira, one joking: “No one like my Nadia Ferreira 😍😂🙌🙌🙌” while another noted: “We’re ready!!!! @marcanthony anxious to hear all the mamis! Hahahahaha although the boss of mamis @nadiaferreira always ahead! 🙌❤️”

The reference to the pre-save campaign in Anthony’s post would suggest the track is going to be released on streaming platforms any day now, when fans will be able to instantly add it to their library, a trend set by the industry to generate early hype around new music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Anthony (@marcanthony)

As is the norm for comments from celebrities and influences, the comment section saw all colors of emotion the famous are used to – ranging from borderline can hardly contain themselves excitement to harsh criticism to utterly unrelated nonsensical comments deemed worthy of exposure by some.

The constant cross-pollination across genres and generations of Latin artists initiated by these Puerto Rican music giants makes music cater to both the old and new generation. The teaser promises an up-tempo track that will be all over the airwaves, getting trillions of streams when fully released.

Advertisement

Instead of applying to his 50 years of existence, neither Marc Anthony nor Wisin could achieve the status of a legacy of change in the reggaeton and salsa genres that both represent.