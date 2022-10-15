Many Famous People, Including Daniel Radcliffe, J.K. Rowling, And Others, Have Commented On Robbie Coltrane's Passing

A number of the actors and actresses from the "Harry Potter" franchise, including J.K. Rowling, Daniel Radcliffe, and others, have expressed how devastated they are by the shock that Robbie Coltrane passed away on Friday. He was 72.

I won't meet somebody like Robbie again in my life. The famous novelist, who is 57 years old, posted a photo of herself and Coltrane having dinner together along with the caption, "He was a fantastic talent, a genuine one-off, and I was fortunate to meet him, work with him, and laugh my mind off with him."

I want his family to know that they have my affection and my greatest condolences, especially his children.

The actor who played the title role in the series, Daniel Radcliffe, said that his co-star, Ella Coltrane, was a shining beacon of hope during some of the most trying moments on set.

In a remark by Page Six, Daniel Radcliffe, 33, referred to Robbie as "one of the funniest guys I've encountered" and recalled how he "used to keep us laughing continuously as youngsters on the set." My favorite memory of him is from "Prisoner of Azkaban," when we huddled for hours in Hagrid's hut during a massive downpour, and he kept us all laughing and cheering up with stories and jokes.

I am incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to work beside him, and I am devastated by the news of his passing. He was a wonderful person and an outstanding actor at the same time.

Matthew Lewis, who portrayed Neville Longbottom in all seven Harry Potter films, commented on how close they became over the years due to the same hobbies they shared.

Robbie. Bobser. He referred to me as Space Boy. We both had a passion for exploring uncharted territory. The fact that he didn't give a f–k made you laugh all the time. One who towers over everything in more ways than one. He tweeted that we had some fun times together.