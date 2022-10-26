Many Celebrities, Including Dolly Parton, Remember Leslie Jordan

The passing of Leslie Jordan on Monday at the age of 67 has left a void in the entertainment world.

According to PEOPLE, a representative for Jordan has verified that he was killed in a car crash in Hollywood, California, due to a medical issue. According to the LAPD, the incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. local time.

Throughout the day after the news of Jordan's death was publicized, his colleague stars and individuals in Hollywood paid tribute to him on social media. Dolly Parton wrote a moving eulogy for Jordan that she shared with the world on Monday night.

'Well, I am as hurt and startled as if I have lost a family member,' the 76-year-old country music legend continued. But, just as I felt a unique connection to Leslie, I believe people worldwide experienced the same experience. I know it's cliche to say, "Oh, they will be missed," but in this case, it's true. People who knew him and those who enjoyed his performances will miss him. May you rest in peace, little bro.

Mayim Bialik, who co-stars with Jordan in Call Me Kat, released the following statement to PEOPLE on behalf of the cast and crew: The cast and crew of Call Me Kat are at a loss for words at this tragic loss. But, unlike most people, Leslie Jordan loomed huge in the spotlight. He embodied the ideal of a Southern gentleman: sensitive, sage, sneaky, and amusing.

The thought of life without our Leslie—the man who spit on his prescription lenses before inserting them, the guy who knew a narrative around every man in Hollywood and a few of the women too, the person who lived to make people laugh—is incomprehensible. We became acquainted with and loved him at the peak of his joy and satisfaction. So we ask for privacy while we mourn Leslie's loss and honor her life and the numerous contributions she made to our lives and the globe.