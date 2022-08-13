Many Cameos Were Not Allowed For She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Reveals Show Writer

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will be released on the Disney+ streaming service on the 18th of August and despite initial reactions to the show being mixed when its first trailer dropped, now the show has a lot of hype and fans cannot wait for it to start streaming.

One of the major reasons that the show has such hype from the fans is because it will be featuring a lot of cameos from other Marvel heroes. Among the cameos confirmed so far are Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky AKA The Abomination, returning from 2008's The Incredible Hulk, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil, Benedict Wong's Wong, and of course, Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner, AKA Hulk.

The nature of the show is an inclusive one because the plot will follow She-Hulk AKA Jennifer Walters running a law division specifically for superheroes. Hence, many more cameos can be expected that have not yet been revealed through promotional footage.

But, the writer of the show Jessica Gao has revealed that despite the show being an ultimate opportunity for featuring a ton of cameos, they were not allowed to feature many names that they wanted to in the final cut, especially those from the Spider-Man universe due to concerns over shared rights with Sony. While speaking to The Direct, the writer talked about it in the following words:

"There were a lot of characters from the comics– we wanted a lot of the comics for characters for fun situations where we could bring in like a character and think of like funny reasons why they would be in legal trouble. But there were a lot of characters that were from the comics that we couldn’t use either because of a rights issue, or there were a few times where it was because Marvel… all they would say is that they had other plans. And that’s all they would tell us. And then, we tried very, very hard to poke, and prod, and get a little bit more information. Of course, they wouldn’t tell us. But I will say, the one MCU character that really bummed out a lot of the writers in our room that we couldn’t use was Spider-Man and anyone involved around– like in the Spider-Man universe. Because we had so many Spider-Man fans in the room."