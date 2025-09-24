Manny Gutierrez Reveals His Full Maybelline Makeup Routine And Upcoming Surprise

Instagram/@mannymua733

If you’ve ever heard of Manny Gutierrez, you know that he’s pretty much a superstar in the beauty world. Manny, who is also popularly called Manny MUA, did a very detailed makeup tutorial using just the Maybelline lineup of products, which are cheap and highly appraised. Later on in the timeline, Manny hinted to a major announcement from the brand, which created quite a stir among all of his followers.

Advertisement

Tributing drugstore royalty, Manny Gutierrez stated that he is a very beloved beauty guru who released a makeup tutorial video that illustrated the full range of makeup application using his favorite Maybelline products. It truly is a cheap beauty masterclass from the very beginning with powder primer right up to lip gloss. But all the chatter was about the brand announcement which he had teased. “I´m so curious,” he said to the crowd who was already actively joining in speculation with him.

In a very short manner, Gutierrez gave us the storyboard tour of Maybelline’s legendary products. First up is the Poreless Jelly Primer, which is described as ultra-light in weight with this great blurring effect. The foundation is described as absolutely incredible, with the Super Stay Luminous Foundation. Then he pretty much loses it with the Fit Me Loose Powder, almost giving it a perfect score of “10 out of 10”. The techniques continue with creamy multi-use sticks, the famous Master Chrome highlighter in Molten Gold, and the viral Sky High mascara, when he can really barely contain himself with an injection of the beloved “Maybe she’s born with it” jingle-sweetness for older makeup-world citizens.

“Omg, Maybelline is that girl. I’ve been using it since I start wearing makeup back in high school,” says one user, an admiration expressed by thousands. Another one comes back to praise one of the products: “That molten gold highlighterrrrrr! I forgot about her!” The mood of rediscovery imparted to everyone by an influencer endorsing a classic is a familiar one. It acts as a reminder of treasures that have escaped timely appreciation.

Some of the most engaging commentary came regarding the hinted announcement. One follower seemed to have an inside track, saying, “The surprise is that Miley Cyrus is the new face of the brand! I’ve been seeing the sneak peaks everywhere!!!” This theory gained much traction, although it remains unconfirmed to this day. Other users began to share their personal association with the products: “Master chrome molten gold was the first highlighter I got when I started to play with makeup back in the YT beauty gurus era. ✨ICONIC ✨,” reminisced another, highlighting how these products accompany an entire generation’s milestones within beauty.

Putting aside all the speculations, the post remains a spotlight for Maybelline’s never-ceasing stream of quality. “I’ve been using the superstay foundation for like 6 years!! So good. Maybelline KNOWS complexion,” said another user. This kind of consumer loyalty speaks ten thousand words for the quality of the brand. Another user got so inspired by the tutorial that she could not wait to implement every suggested step: “Ive already done my nighttime skincare routine, showered and chillin but i need to do my makeup now because i own like almost all of these maybelline products.” This kind of immediate response is what he is known for.

Advertisement

It is an announcement-laden practical beauty tutorial that the post is all about. By showing off products that are accessible and well-loved, Manny Gutierrez drives home the fact that an elegant look does not need to cost a fortune. The teased announcement, meanwhile, adds fuel to the anticipation already being keenly tracked by his audience for the next step Maybelline takes. Until then, the message is as plain as it gets: some classic gems are still there, waiting for you to find them at the drugstore. In a recent viral video, the influencer showed a different side of his personality.