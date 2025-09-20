Manny Gutierrez Reveals Hilarious Secret In Viral Running Video

Instagram/@mannymua733

A funny video has everyone laughing because the makeup artist and influencer Manny Gutierrez posted it there. It shows Gutierrez pretending to run away with a secret about cheating on his friend Stephanie, aka Larlee. The post evokes waves of humorous reactions from the fans who just can never get enough of something very much relatable.

Gutierrez is running down a street in the background while lip-syncing from the audio. The dialogue is: “Can you keep a secret? Yeah you promise you won’t tell anyone. I won’t tell anybody. I cheated on Steph.” When the audio asks, “Where are you going? Where? No, where?” Gutierrez finishes his dub with a dramatic exit while captioning the post with, “the only time you’ll see me running…”

Almost instantly, the post gained many fans who found it funny and very relatable. Someone must be applauded for thinking from the neighbors’ point of view: “your neighbors watching you do this: Mannys at it again 🏃.” This statement pretty much sums up all the ridiculousness of making a video in public spaces, something a great number of content creators are faced with.

Another fan took the joke and gave a potential solution: “Just always be on the phone with her then she can hear it with you 😂”. This just further Cabins how people immediately went deep into the fictitious situation created by Gutierrez, flipping the joke around with their own suggestions.

Continuing with the humor, another comment pictured the worst-case scenario: “I can see you tripping and falling and turning it into a majestic barrel roll only to land in front of some hot guy as if nothing happened.” This comment exemplifies how Gutierrez’s antics creatively inspire fans to construct mental movies for themselves.

Some comments embraced these relationship scenarios. One commented, “she’s gonna smacks ya when she finds out that you ran before askin where, when, with whom and for how long.” That comment examines how well the audience understands the dynamic between Gutierrez and his frequent collaborator Larlee.

Funnily enough, another fan gave another alleged comment on the fictional scenario: “Honestly she’d be in the same room with me and it would be the look on my face that would tell her all she needs to know.” This shows that viewers draw parallels with their experiences around friendship and secrets relating to the content.

The video didn’t escape criticism for its quality in production: “Three takes is perfection!!” shouted a fan, appreciating the effort for the lip sync: “we appreciate those extra takes to have the lip syncing on LOCK. When it’s off that pisses me off so much, so thank you for getting it perf every time!”. Their concern with detail proves that their audience values content at the highest level.

Often, Gutierrez shares such fun content, which helps communicate his personality beyond the realm of glamour and makeup tutorials or working with other beauty influencers. The ability to construct relevant humor ties him to an audience through a deep connection far beyond the usual influencer-to-fan interaction.

Additionally, the post brings to mind that some very successful content creators are able to not take themselves seriously very often. Through this entirely goofy moment, Gutierrez lays claim to seriously amazing content being born out of committing to originality and having a blast doing it. His willingness to be a little bit ridiculous for public entertainment further endears him to a very large number of followers. He is also known for his hilarious home goods hauls.

If the response to a simple video went viral, that says a lot about how some of the most captivating content requires no congratulations from a great production value: the street, the humor, and the guts to sprint down it pretending that one accidentally spilled a terrible secret to the wrong party.