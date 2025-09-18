Manny Gutierrez Hunts For Chic Halloween Decor In Hilarious Home Goods Haul

Instagram/@mannymua733

Giving a dash of wit and trademark humor, Manny Gutierrez gave his followers company on a spur-of-the-moment fall decor shopping adventure to nail that eerie chic. Posted on social media, the video showed a real-time walk through Home Goods for Halloween and fall decor, peppered with victorious good finds and a sorely tragic loss.

Immediately setting the tone of the adventure, Manny Gutierrez announced from the entrance, “I’m looking for some chic pumpkins.” This opening statement perfectly captured that terribly odd crossroads where chic meets seasonal fun. Very fast-paced, the video swept down aisles of decor, with Gutierrez commenting in real time about everything, from “fucking sick” candles to a gold mushroom object he adored at once. Another wonderfully neat novelty was a candle that dripped blood-red wax. “Might be the coolest find I have ever found,” he exclaimed. The trip was so impromptu that it’s no surprise he had to wear house slippers. “I wasn’t planning on stopping at home goods, which is why I’m wearing house slippers,” he said to the camera, “So don’t start with me.”

But after a fun-filled moment, tragedy struck another true, man down moment with him discovering he had broken a lovely, fragile piece of decor he had just bought. “Fuck, fuck, fuck, fuck, man down,” he said, showing what was left of it to the camera. Undeterred, he put up the new decor to create a vibe split, saying, “This is the softer, harvest, pumpkin vibe” on one side and “the witchy corner, Brujeria spooky” on the other.

A thousand reactions from the comments section exploded over the up-close-and-personal entertainment he served. Some users stated how delighted they were to see him in his element; one said, “Manny out in the field! 🙌🏼😄,” and many others agreed. The rawness of the spontaneous trip, slippers and all, really hit the mark. Another user even praised him for the footwear, “House slippers feel like the correct choice for a Home Goods fall haul. 👏❤️🍁.”

Others were fixated more on the decor, offering yards of condolences and some handy tips. One sympathizer mourned the broken piece with, “RIP ghostie 👻 twin 😢,” while another gave a constructive and detailed suggestion on how to build onto the witchy setup: “LOVE the witchyyyy 🖤 maybe add things to build textures and layers up and down (think moss near your mushroom skull, spider webs or black spiders sprinkled across the table, trays to anchor the items, a runner, garland). I see where the vision is going and love it!!! – poor lil ghosty 👻.”

Nothing but praise was showered upon the seasonal setup, with a comment perfectly summarizing the look as “mysterious sexy and spooky.” “Your Fall Decor is BOOTIFUL😍👻🔥,” exclaimed another comment. It was truly a haul; however, it was really about Manny Gutierrez proving how he will adapt almost any regular errand and bend it into engaging, humorous, super-stylish content that truly connects on a personal level with his audience. The toast he offers for high expectations, comedic mishaps, and the indomitable spirit of just vibing through something even as inconsequential as a broken decoration makes this a charm-filled story worthy of being told.