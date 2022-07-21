Malcolm McRae And Anya Taylor-Joy Were Bonded In Marriage In A Small Courthouse Ceremony

Anya Taylor-Joy went for a straightforward, casual look: a black pair of skinny pants with a tiny flare at the bottom, a light-colored extended sweater with a high collar, and boots with a huge platform.

The 26-year-old star of the TV show "Queen's Move" accessorized the look with aviator glasses and the coveted ring on the exact finger she hasn't put off in the past two days.

Malcolm McRae went for a baseball cap, straight-leg pants, a big leather jacket, and a patterned hoodie. The couple appeared to be inseparable while walking hand in hand during the daylight stroll.

Recall that the actress was spotted out on a date with her beau a week prior while wearing two sparkling rings on her ring finger.

The internet reported immediately that the rock star had popped the question to Anya Taylor-Joy.

In a previous post, The "The Queen's Gambit" actress, 26, was caught out on a date with Malcolm McRae. However, the devoted couple embraced and held one another while strolling through Sydney, where Taylor-Joy had flown in for the current Mad Max prequel production.

Anya opted for a rocker-inspired ensemble to visit the Sydney Zoo, including a black leather jacket, fishnet tights, and boots with thick soles.

Cat-eye sunglasses and two special rings on the ring finger completed the image, which led to rumors about the actress and musician's engagement and even a possible covert wedding.

In February, Taylor-Joy and McRae debuted their red carpet premiere at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. In March, she spoke about him to British Vogue for the first time.

The other day, I told my boyfriend that he was my pastime, Taylor-Joy recalled.

I've finally found someone who will gleefully sit quietly with me reading," she continued. It works extremely well considering that we are essentially 80 and 7 years old simultaneously.

In response, McRae shared a picture of the couple at the VF party wearing Dior on his Instagram and wrote, "I'm f-king happy of this chick."