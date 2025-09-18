Maggie Sajak Shares Sleepy 'Get Un-Ready With Me' Routine On Instagram

Instagram/@maggiesajak

A much more personal “get un-ready with me” video was posted by Maggie Sajak, who happens to be the daughter of Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak. The Instagram upload shows the TV personality looking a little tired yet laid-back while prepping for bed, accompanied by a “a little (very sleepy) get un-ready with me❤️” caption. In the clip, you can hear her saying, “That’s good, I’m ready,” during the wind-down period.

The 28-year-old’s visage is no stranger to viewers and players of the show, having acted as Wheel of Fortune’s social correspondent and occasionally filling in for her father when he was unwell. Her laid-back and unpretentious social media presence has endeared her to viewers who cherish these traits in her, especially when contrasted with the mostly curated lives of many celebrity Instagram accounts.

Very swiftly, the comment section started to be flooded with praises and messages of love from the public, many commenting on her natural beauty-one stating, “You’re prettier without the makeup!!”, and another just saying, “Beautiful without all the makeup.” The sentiment was echoed in several other comments, showing that the followers appreciate her for revealing her genuine self by going bare-faced.

There was another comment with a poetic slam: “The good lord was showing off when he made Maggie”-a somewhat over-the-top compliment that does pine heavily beside the wads of straight-ahead praise. That said, the comment section was saturated with positive vibes and near-supportiveness reflective of Sajak’s very friendly relationship with the crowd.

Somewhat humorously, one commenter shot, “Can I give you my vowels? 😅” — clearly referencing her father’s famous game show and its well-known puzzle-solving mechanics. And then there’s the ever-so-slightly cryptic one, “tell your buddy Ryan that he owes Pia some money!!”, the context of which would likely remain an enigma to outsiders.

Sajak’s post creates an environment for fans to mess around with some rather serious compliments — something rare on many other celebrity social media accounts. Whereas celebrity social media relies heavily on produced content, Sajak’s style appears almost unconventional, the accessibility of which is favoring her among her followers.

Sajak possesses a one-of-a-kind platform positioned both literally and figuratively within the Wheel of Fortune family, bridging traditional television celebrity with a modern form of social media clout. Here’s an example where Sajak is using the power of such a platform in order to shine the light on everyday moments that most people relate to, rather than all-too-promotional or polished.

Clearly tired for surely it felt like she had been at it for many hours or days, the nighttime routine was the main theme in the video. In today’s world of social media, where we are usually bombarded with airy-fairy glamor from an influencer’s life, watching a weary, bare-faced Sajak prepare for bed is quite picturesque.

Although Maggie Sajak is an entertainer and daughter to one of the most recognizable TV hosts, she has gone ahead to carve her own career path while still acknowledging her roots on the legacy show that put her family on the map. Her social media presence is an outward manifestation of that,’ paying homage to her roots while carving out her own style and way of doing business. That latest post is one of many posts in that vein that peek behind the curtain-albeit in a much more personal and playful fashion-for her followers. She often shares her Pilates essentials, a genius mango cutting hack, and even a hot and dirty martini recipe.