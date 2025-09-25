Mae Martin And The Wayward Cast Celebrate Premiere At TIFF

Instagram/@alyviaalind

A great moment, and a true celebration, was had by all the people involved in “Wayward” following its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. Paired with collective enthusiasm, the gathered crowd was an occasion almost impossible to capture. It was the first-ever screening for the cast and crew along with creator Mae Martin, who also brought along stars Toni Collette and Sarah Gadon with Brandon Jay McLaren and others to witness the premiere on the big screen. An electrifying and genuine excitement indicated a harmony of sorts within the group.

One of the videos from the event recorded Martin saying that it was a strange feeling. “I’ve never been in a movie. I’ve never got to watch something I’ve made on a big screen, and that felt incredible,” they expressed. That really underlines a special milestone, not just for the show but for Martin. The chemistry between Martin and Toni Collette, who is basically Martin’s co-star, was evident right away. Martin remembered the very first meeting with Collette and described it as instantaneous: “The second I met Cindy, it was probably the fastest I’ve ever felt so I’ll connect with somebody. We just talked for an hour… going over the scenes for maybe five minutes of that, the rest of it, we were just talking about our lives.” Their real-world friendship was the exact best-case scenario for translating to screen meetings, making it feel less of a job and more like working with an old buddy.

The energy continued well after the carpet. Keen fans poured in comments, eagerly counting down the days until September 25, when the show would be released on Netflix. One comment read, “Best Cast Vibes Go To…,” probably the best phrase ever used to describe the exuding vibes of the project. A comment here quickly turned into a little party.

Another fan showered Brandon Jay McLaren with love and wrote, “So cool Brandon. So happy for your brilliant work.” This kind of focused attention signals that the audience is already very supportive of at least some of the individual actors. With comments like, “I can’t stop talking about this show!” from the original poster, the glowing word of mouth does not stop.

Mae Martin was cheered on by the fans too. "Woohoo Mae! So happy for you!" one follower said. "So so excited for this!!! Congrats Mae!!!" was another message from a follower. These messages highlight Martin being seen not only as a creator but as a beloved figure for whom this success feels personal to their followers. A touching statement made to Toni Collette: "U deserve all the flowers in the world. Ur glow up from the 80s/90s till today is amazing. Ur a great actress who didnt give up and ur brilliant." It's testament to all she's done in her career, and very much a nod to how much the fans appreciate her talent.

An all-encompassing sentiment was delivered from one user: "Can. Not. Wait! Letsss goooooo!!" Having that kind of raw energy for a series must surely serve as a compulsion to any creator right before the premiere. Obviously having worked with such strong cast members and with a sincere connection behind the scenes almost certainly paves the way for what will be an enormous arrival on Netflix. A very strong and promising beginning, for sure, but the TIFF premiere was only step one.