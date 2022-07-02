Madonna's daughter was criticized for taking part in the show

Lourdes Leon hit by a flurry of negativity due to the exit to the podium. Madonna 's 25-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon was criticized for taking part in the show.

Negative comments about the girl appeared in an article in the Daily Mail.

Last weekend, June 25, as part of Fashion Week in Paris, the spring-summer collection of the French fashion house Marine Serre was shown.

The show was attended by 25-year-old Lourdes Leon. Madonna's daughter walked the runway in a fitted catsuit with moons and gold chains.

However, not everyone appreciated the defile of Lourdes Leon. In particular, in the comments under the article in the Daily Mail, many were outraged that if she had not been Madonna's daughter, she would not have become a model. "She is rectangular, without a neck, and with a rough face.

How much did her mother pay for her to appear on the catwalk?", "If she were the daughter of someone who would not be famous, she would never become a model," "Only thanks to her mother," wondered the Internet -users.

Some pointed out that Lourdes' brother Leon Rocco has more data to become a model.

Earlier, It was reported that Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon starred in the film Mugler.

The collection presented by the models in the film was the first for creative director Casey Cadwalder after the death of fashion house founder Thierry Mugler.

The teacher, who died in January 2022, was commemorated with a traditional inscription and the last installment featuring Russian ballerina Maria Kochetkova and dancer Barbie Svai in the costumes of the 1998 couture collection.

In the film, 90s supermodels Amber Valita and Shalom Harlow kissed on the hood of a car, Bella Hadid split in two, and Madonna's daughter Lourdes Lyon stretched on the roof of the car.