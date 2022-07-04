Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon has become the brand ambassador for OBSESIÓN, a denim brand launched by Singer Kali Uchis. It is reported by DailyMail.

The collection was made up of jeans that lift the buttocks. The singer herself also took part in the advertising campaign - in one of the pictures, the girls are posing together on a deserted road, dressed in miniature white tops and tight-fitting jeans from the new collection.

Models from the OBSESIÓN collection pay tribute to the fashion of the 2000s, when the trend was tight, flared down, and like "worn" jeans with a low waist.

According to Uchis, all models are made in Colombia using the "local" technology of levanta-cola ("priest lifting").

"All jeans were personally designed by me, and my goal was to offer ethical and sustainable fashion inspired by my enduring love for Hispanics and the 90s," Kali Uchis wrote on the official website.

Vera Wang shared on social networks a series of pictures from her birthday. The designer and her friends sang Stevie Wonder songs, drank sparkling wine, and ate birthday cake.

"Celebrating my birthday with cake, karaoke, and prosecco," the designer captioned a series of shots.

During the celebration, the birthday girl changed several outfits: first, she was in a sparkly white suit, and then she changed into a pink dress with a short skirt, complementing the look with a sparkling tiara.

Fans of Wong noted that the designer looks luxurious and does not age at all.

Beauty has a history of modeling, and Ed Marine, a participant in the men's Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, went to the show.

Lords were seen posing with his younger half-brother, Riko Richie, 21, in a sheer top-back stage.

The Queen of Pop shares Lourdes with her former fitness trainer Carlos Lyon, who apparently befriends Madonna.