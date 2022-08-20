Madonna's 64th Birthday, Which She Spent In Italy With All Six Of Her Kids

On Instagram, the "Material Girl" singer continued to share images from her birthday trip to Sicily with her loved ones. And while only the 9-year-old twins Estere and Stella had previously been seen in the celebratory pictures, new images reveal that Madonna was accompanied to the event by all of her kids.

She posted a picture of herself posing in front of her six children, "Tanti Auguri." Mercy James and David Banda, who are both 16, are to her left. Daughter Lourdes, son Rocco, who turns 22 this week, and the twins are to her right.

Madonna and David can be seen dancing in other images from the enjoyable evening, and in another, the twins stand together while gazing down and away from the camera. Estere and Stella took pictures with the "Papa Don't Preach" singer earlier this week as she began her holiday celebrations abroad.

She wrote in the description of an Instagram carousel of images from her night out, "Sicilian Queens........"One of the pictures was a cute one of her and the twins wearing outfits with matching white blueprints. The girls chose basic headbands as opposed to Madonna, who accessorized her ensemble with a fedora-style hat.

When discussing the release of Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones with PEOPLE in May, Madonna expressed excitement about another spectacular birthday, noting that she had spent her previous one in Italy.

At the time, she remarked, "I always must accomplish something special and different on my birthday and go somewhere I've never been before and make a special experience, not just for myself and my children, but also for my friends."

"I'm still trying to figure that one out. It's between two locations, but I won't reveal which ones because I don't want to jinx myself or cause everyone else to travel there and book a hotel." She laughed.