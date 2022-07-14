Madonna Tries New Hobbies With Her Kids

Madonna shared with fans a series of adorable shots of her enjoying the weekend with her family and arranging a game night.

In the first photo in the gallery, the 63-year-old star looks directly into the camera, showing off her radiant skin and stylish look for the evening. Her blonde hair is parted in the middle and falls to her shoulders in light waves, and her makeup is done in natural shades.

The ever-young Madonna also shared cute snaps of her kids taking turns testing their drawing skills while playing Pictionary.

When it was the turn of the pop diva, she put on her glasses and started drawing. In the rest of the photos, the singer can be seen in a maxi dress with a multi-colored print. The image was complemented by a lot of gold bracelets and silver chains around the neck.

Recall that the singer has a total of six children: her eldest daughter Lourdes Leon , Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy, and twins Esther and Stella.

In a previous post, The active and stylish life of Madonna on social networks can only be coveted! A hot party at Coachella, a photo shoot in a candid image on the bed, uncontrolled fun at Britney Spears' wedding - the singer is not afraid to share the brightest moments of her life with fans.

The other day, Madonna shared another video, which also could not go unnoticed. In it, the singer poses in a black leather bodysuit with a deep neckline.

Madonna's neck was adorned with a massive choker, and every detail of the outfit was complemented by rocker chains.

It is worth noting that the singer carefully monitors her figure, and at the age of 63, she can afford to wear mesh tights and massive boots that perfectly emphasize the image.