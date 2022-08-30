Madonna Looked Incredible In A Sensual Bathroom Photo Session

Madonna conducted a steamy, spontaneous picture shoot in a public restroom, demonstrating her ability to make any setting appear spectacular.

The 64-year-old singer posted a string of images from a dark bathroom on Instagram on Saturday with the caption, "Sometimes you simply need to put yourself in the bathroom.........."

The "Vogue" singer wore a black corset, fishnet stockings, and extremely high black stilettos in the photographs.

She completed the ensemble with a pink bob and diamond necklaces from Antichità Petrone, AMG Diamonds, and Richie Rich. Madonna took advantage of the small restroom by posing next to the toilet and then lying on the floor to capture shots in the mirror-lined ceiling.

The hitmaker posed on the chilly black tiles before warming up by donning a plush Stella McCartney jumper. Madge was the center of attention in the opulent, black restroom, which had towering ceilings and unsettling green lights.

The singer of " Material Girl " made news last week for yet another obscene photoshoot for Paper Magazine.

During the risky shot, the mother of six French kissed and then sucked one model. She later told the publication that she "hates repeating herself" and that she loves to "incite people and wake individuals up" with her work.

The singer alternated between wearing a torn tank and a black corset on one of the four covers before donning an oversize shirt and fishnet stockings.

We exist between life and death and these pages, the Grammy winner wrote in a video she posted with her 18.5 million Instagram followers.

In a previous post, The video for the song for Lourdes "Lola" Leon's debut single, "Lock&Key," which she published on Wednesday under the stage name Lolahol, didn't leave much to the imagination.

In the Eartheater-directed video, the 25-year-old actress can be seen singing and dancing while decked up in some outrageous ensembles in a cemetery, on a beach, and throughout New York City's outlying areas.