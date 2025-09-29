Madison Prewett Troutt Celebrates New Book With Joyful Signing Event

Instagram/@madiprew

Madison Prewett Troutt, who traveled through the turbulent highs and lows of “The Bachelor” before turning towards authorship, had a splendid evening marking the release of her new book, ‘Dare To Be True.’ The author states that she is exhilarated about the experience and said she left more copies of the book signed for those who missed out on the occasion.

The vibe in the air was phenomenal, as Madison Prewett Troutt describes hosting “the best time” at her signing for ‘Dare To Be True’ at a Barnes-&-Noble store. The Bachelorette alum turned author waxed poetic about her joy over the event, noting she had left signed books for her fans at the Cool Springs location who could not come in person to witness the occasion. Her caption had the words, hinting pure joy sharing that moment with her readers while celebrating this writing milestone.

A portion of the video accompanying the post was interspersed with powerful lyrics of self-worth and identity: “I don’t wanna listen to the lies anymore” and “The truth is I am my father’s child.” Such themes directly reflect the message portrayed in ‘Dare To Be True,’ which talks about being true to oneself and choosing to genuinely live life.

Readers present during the event commented to show their express appreciation, one of the attendees commented, “Sweetest meet and greet!!!” Another stated, “My wife went today and loved meeting you!!!(her bff came as well).” These comments are evidence of the connections being made in the book signing.

The echoes of the book’s message seem to go much farther than the event itself. One utterly declares, “so raw. Life altering.”, which speak to the major impact of the book’s theme. Another has been “glued to the audiobook! Look forward to every ride in my car with you!!” which is good news for spreading her message across multiple mediums.

The international demand for the book went through the roof with another follower wondering, “How can I get Ur book from Ethiopia,” so you see the extent of her reach. Three more comments plainly asked a repetition of a signing event; “Will you have another signing?” and “Are you doing any more book signings?” The spirit of getting a chance to meet the author is alive and well!

Coming in by the minute were more testimonies on what the book has done for people. A very telling comment reads, “I can learn so much from you. My heart is broken, and I know exactly what I need to do,” which actually are the words of a person transformed by the book. She was named “an amazing inspiration,” with another praising “hard work and dedication.”

The communal vibe of the event was evident from the bubbly remarks from fellow creatives and friends. One friend exclaimed, “Ahhhhh so proud of you my friend.” Another commented, “Amazing things happening!! So proud of you girlie.” This is further proof of the network supporting Prewett Troutt in this new chapter of hers as a published writer.

Turning to practical matter, one comment read, “Bring some to way church next time,” to which Prewett Troutt replied, “wait yesss!!!” This interchange points to the possibility of future venues beyond the bookstore to engage her audience. She recently shared a powerful sermon on sin and spiritual choice that resonated with many.

Considering the enormous reception to her book-signing event and the heartwarming testimonials to her writing, we can comfortably declare Madison Prewett Troutt as having seamlessly transitioned from reality star to an influential voice in the sphere of personal development. Her message of being genuine and telling the truth appears to be genuinely answering the city’s call-all of readers looking for guidance and inspiration. Her work on overcoming inner struggles has been particularly impactful. Be it as it may, this is just the beginning of her career as an author. She has also discussed the dangers of new age spirituality with Ashley Jones.