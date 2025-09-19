Madison Prewett Troutt Announces New Book 'Dare To Be True' With Eternal Message

Instagram/@madiprew

The reality television star has just announced the release of her new book, “Dare To Be True.” It is about living boldly and consciously with eternity in mind. She asks fans to let go of the “YOLO” mindset and delve into some eternal spiritual truths with her.

Prewett Troutt shared an impassioned message with her followers regarding “Eternity,” saying, “Eternity is real, and so are heaven and hell.” However, she considered in her view that how people live now is the foundation for their eternal abode. “That’s what this book intends to help people become able to work for,” she said.

The viewers were instructed to type “eternity” in response to pre-ordering the book. From there, the post was inundated by responses from loyal fans, many of whom took the opportunity to voice their support as well as excitement for her debut.

“So true! Love you Maddie,” echoed an old supporter. Prewett Troutt returned with a heart reaction. Interactions of this nature are very common on her page.

Another follower got a little practical with a question: “Where’s this beautiful dress from?” Fashion questions are frequently asked on all of her more serious-toned posts, showing the willingness to mix lifestyle and faith content.

“I’m sure this book’s been a blessing to me; it’s gonna bless so many others!” exclaimed one hyper-excited reader. And with Prewett Troutt’s “Praise Jesus!!!”, this conversation went into worship mode.

There were dissenting comments meant to stir contention: “Not ‘how you live,’ but ‘whom you trust in…'” Prompting some reflection on the nuance of that statement.

This was followed by “But YOLT doesn’t roll off the tongue like YOLO,” humorously taking on the YOLO-critique, referring to the alternate ‘You Only Live Twice.’

“That so often under-talked about, but so important.” This seemed to be the general consensus behind her following, as one member chimed amid the discourse.

With a platform that blends reality TV stardom and strong Christian beliefs, Madison Prewett Troutt went ahead and announced her book. For her audience, it represents one tangible outlet of her life philosophy to engage with. Her work often discusses the dangers of new age spirituality.

The goodwill amassed showed a community hungry for content that stands for their values, ready to throw their support behind her in the world of authorship. ‘Dare To Be True’ appears to be one such candidate. Her platform is also known for celebrating significant events like a massive religious movement reaching thousands.

She’s been able to continue the conversation regarding faith-based living. The post was a brilliant meld of promotion and engagement, firmly planting the seed to maintain audience interest in her projects beyond visual media.

With pre-orders defining a fresh beginning for her, the fans seem willing to walk hand-in-hand with her for this next stride.