MacKenzie Scott, Ex-Wife Of Jeff Bezos, Files For Divorce From Dan Jewett

On Monday, Kenzie Scott served divorce papers on her second husband, Dan Jewett, after being married to him for a little over one and a half years.

According to the records obtained by the New York Times, Jewett did not oppose the divorce, and the prenuptial agreement had already decided how the property would be divided between them.

The first sign that the former couple, who secretly wed in March 2021, were having marital issues was when the science teacher's name mysteriously disappeared from Scott's philanthropic donations.

His letter does not appear beside hers on the Giving Pledge website, an initiative in which billionaires publicly commit to donating at least half of their wealth before they pass away.

Her Amazon bio did not mention her second marriage, which was also removed entirely. After 25 years of marriage, Jennifer Scott and Jeff Bezos have decided to end their union and have filed for divorce three years after they made the announcement.

We would want to inform everyone about a change that has recently taken place in our lives. Bezos, the second richest person in the world, was Tweeting at the moment. Following a lengthy period of loving inquiry and trial separation, we have concluded that it is in both of our best interests to end our marriage and move forward with our lives as friends and family.

He went on to say that we consider ourselves extremely fortunate to have discovered each other and that we are filled with profound gratitude for each and every one of the years that we have been married to each other. If we had realized that after 25 years, we would no longer be together, we would have approached everything differently.

Their divorce took place around the time when Bezos' affair with television journalist Lauren Sanchez became public knowledge.