Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout Tour Included Kourtney Kardashian And Her Newlywed, Travis Barker

The 43-year-old mother of three went on Machine Gun Kelly's Major Sellout Tour with her 46-year-old husband, Travis Barker , and wasn't averse to showing off her PDA.

In a series of pictures, Kourtney shared on Instagram on Friday, the pair, who exchanged vows in an opulent Italian wedding in May, kissed.

She titled the picture set, which featured her holding her boyfriend's hand backstage, "tour wife." She also uploaded a photo of the drummer for Blink-182, demonstrating his multitasking prowess while she lay on his knee.

She wrote the next photo, in which she was straddling him and sporting a pair of Givenchy trousers, "ready for drum practice."

Barker said, "Best time of the day," before posting a related video to his account. He commented, "Practice makes perfect," and Kourtney replied, "When you can't see, you're still the most flawless." The creator of Poosh also shared a video of MGK hugging his old friend at one of his final tour stops.

Barker joined the band to play drums despite continuing health issues after a "life-threatening" pancreatitis episode in late June. MGK, 32, posted on Instagram, "Despite his doctor's recommendation and with a fractured thumb, I persuaded @travisbarker to accompany us for the last three days."

The "Bloody Valentine" singer then posted another image of his newlywed friend and gave followers a look at the setlist for the performance.

He added, "Looks like a middle finger," to the description of the photo, and said, "Put a middle finger up if you'll be enjoying LOVE RACE with us tonight."

