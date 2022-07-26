Machine Gun Kelly Takes To Instagram To Express His Love For His Daughter On Her 13th Birthday

Machine Gun Kelly may seem reckless at times, especially with his recent stint where he broke a glass bottle on his own head but he is a dad who pays attention to his kid. In some recent Instagram stories that Kelly posted, he was celebrating his daughter turning 13. One of the stories showed a picture of Machine Gun Kelly's daughter with writing saying "You're officially a teenager today. Happy 13th birthday my love."

Another one of the pictures shows Kelly himself, his daughter a cake with the writing on it saying, "OMG YOU'RE A TEENAGER 🎂❤️."

The third story showed a screenshot of what appears to be a facetime meeting between the dad and his daughter. One of the screens on the face time showed the face of Machine Gun Kelly himself while the other screen showed a cake which had the words, "happiest 13th birthday Casie," written on it.

The pictures posted by Kelly were beautiful and drew much adoration from Kelly's fans. Despite the fact that on the surface, Kelly is living a rockstar life, he still clearly has his daughter at the center of his heart.

Kelly divulges much about his life as a father on his social media. He recently shared a photo of himself and his daughter wearing matching hats. Before that Kelly posted a video that showed him and his daughter rapping Jay Z's verse on Crazy in Love while the caption of the post simply read, "Parenting."

Kelly spoke about the love he holds for his daughter and the role he wants to play in her life on a previous occasion and the exact words of his statement are as follows:

"The most important thing, and I forget this a lot of time, is [that] it's about memories that you create with them. I can't waste any more of those times 'cause now she needs me. I need to be able to help her blossom into the person she's going to become. She's the future of my legacy, and she's going to create her own. I want to be her biggest fan."