Machine Gun Kelly Star's $30K Manicure At The Billboard Music Awards Serves As The Inspiration For Marrow Fine's Debut Ring Collection

Machine Gun Kelly 's signature cotton-candy hair and punk rock attire have made him a style icon, and now the creators of his distinctive luxury manicures are putting the glitz and glam of the star's nails into the hands of his admirers.

Jillian Sassone, founder of the jewelry line Marrow Fine, and Brittney Boyce, owner of the nail salon Nails of LA, teamed up again to create the MGK collection, an 18-piece capsule made from the 880 diamonds salvaged from Kelly's famous $30,000 manicure at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Initially, they collaborated on the Mainstream Sellout singer's 11.4-carat nail project.

Rifle-like Machine Gun In a media release for the partnering, Sassone stated, "Kelly's red carpet event at the Billboard Awards was such a viral occasion for Marrow Fine, and I'm incredibly thrilled to unveil the final collection with the world." The collection, which highlights four latest ideas in 14k white, yellow, and rose gold and either white or black diamonds, was released on September 29.

The MGK line was not only designed with a purpose in mind, but it also symbolizes the history of the red carpet.

Kelly, formerly Colson Baker, is a graduate of Shaker Heights High School in Ohio, and she has pledged to contribute 100% of the proceeds from the sale of these works (which retail between $1,950 and $5,000) to the Shaker Schools Foundation.

The Life in Pink actor's blinged-out set and matching red carpet ensemble with fiancée and twin flame Megan Fox made news in the world of fashion back in May.

Kelly stepped up the glam factor in a Dolce & Gabbana outfit, which consisted of a cropped blazer over a long-sleeved blouse entirely embroidered with Swarovski crystals and DG emblems and a pair of studded heels. Fox also wore a provocative David Korma gown that bared her midriff and had gloves that were part of the design.