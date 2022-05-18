Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox appeared on the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards 2022. Last Sunday, thousands of cameras were aimed at the brightest Hollywood couple with a rocker touch. True, the perpetrators of excessive attention themselves could not take their eyes off each other, as if the world around had ceased to exist. Of course, we are talking about rapper Machine Gun Kelly and actress Meghan Fox, who once again came to support her future husband on the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards 2022. They talked throughout the passage, and Coulson Baker preferred to give his bride the first plan: when it was time to give an interview, the rocker stood behind Fox and wrapped his arms around her as if they were posing for graduation photos.

For the perfect occasion, Meghan wore a black David Koma bodycon dress with a plunging neckline, a cutout at the hip, and off the shoulder with accent sleeves. Silvery flowers, decorated with shining rhinestones, literally blossomed on her hands. The star emphasized her bright appearance with black smoky and nude lipstick with a brown undertone. The image of the Hollywood sex icon perfectly complements her beloved boyfriend. The pink-haired handsome man wore a badlon with rhinestone drops and a Dolce & Gabbana suit with sharp spikes all over the silhouette.

A dazzling $30,000 emo boy manicure deserves special attention. Nails of LA founder Brittney Boyce collaborated with jeweler Gillian Sassone of Marrow Fine Jewelry to create a sparkling look that featured 880 diamonds totaling 11.4 carats. In any case, Fox is certainly lucky with her boyfriend because he will always appreciate her reincarnations and keep her company on her nails.