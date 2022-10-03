Machine Gun Kelly And Daughter Casie Colson, 13, Have A Great Time On Their European Vacation

Photographs posted on Instagram on Friday by the 32-year-old Mainstream Sellout musician show him with his 13-year-old daughter Casie Colson and his fiancée, actress Megan Fox. His daughter was seeing Europe for the first time, and he captioned the photo accordingly.

The journey began with a visit to the Louvre in Paris and ended with the Good Mourning star sitting on a chair designed in an eerily precise likeness of designer Rick Owens in an awkward stance in his studio.

MGK, his daughter, and Fox, 36, wore identical plush bucket hats for a group photo with their buddies. Casie, whom the Bloody Valentine musician shares with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon, turned 13 in July. To celebrate, they had a cake with the words "OMG YOU'RE A TEENAGER" written on it.

Your transition into your teenage years has begun. On Instagram, he wished her a happy 13th birthday.

After expressing that Casie isn't scared to tell him when his songs are trash, he had her perform on his sixth studio album Mainstream Sellout, which was released in March.

On The Kelly Clarkson Show in November, he said, "I trust her opinion more than I do my own today." She's always aware of what's happening in the music industry, and she'll always tell me if the song I'm covering is the proper one.

During his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in December of last year, MGK gushed over his daughter's naivete and positivity. Kelly: "I was just walking behind my daughter at the airport the other day, and she just has this walk, and it's this pure bounce," implying that her daughter is full of youthful enthusiasm and energy.

So much has happened to me. He went on to say, "I just pray to every God that exists that she simply keeps that bounce always and that no one messes with that," meaning that he would always be able to watch in awe as she bounced around.