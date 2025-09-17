MAC Cosmetics And Kris Jenner Spark Confusion With Bizarre Black And White Foundation Ad

Instagram/@krisjenner

MAC Cosmetics launched the Studio Fix foundation campaign in collaboration with Kris Jenner. This campaign confused watchers to the utmost because of a single glaring reason: the entire promotional display was in black and white. One could hardly verify or witness Jenner wearing the product in shade NC20, as stated in the caption, in an entirely monochromatic photograph.

A starkly elegant black-and-white portrait of the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch by Inez and Vinoodh graced MAC’s official Instagram account. The disconnect was almost immediate and mind-boggling. The brand’s followers did not keep quiet in expressing their confusion at the sheer absurdity in the comment section.

One user put it rather plainly and truthfully: “Why would you mention the shade if it’s in bnw… lol.” Another one chimed in with the exact same sentiment among hundreds of others: “I’m confused Mac, why are you telling us about the shade she is wearing when her picture is black and white. A different caption would have work for this picture.” Really, any foundation advertisement would ideally show you color matching and skin finish, which this very ad fails completely without colors to begin with.

Most users interpreted this strange pair further as an increase in suspicion upon the entire marketing strategy: “So a makeup ad in black and white!?!?! Whose idea was this?.” The responses to this question were scathing, one of them being, “broo😭… defo hers 😂😂😂.” Another, more cynical although plausible, says: “Your clicks and comments are beneficial to Kris, regardless if it’s positive or negative. This post would’ve had way less engagement and attention if it were in color. In other words, they have found a way to profit from your anger. It’s bait and you all fell right into the trap 😂😂.”

The theory of “rage bait,” content deliberately designed to spark strong negative reactions for the sake of engagement, seemed to impress itself upon several onlookers. The campaign produced an enormous number of comments and discussions, really mostly from the wrong reasons. Other comments were beginning to become mocking- “Hey I use that shade… do I look this grey too????”-and some being sincere on the actual state of their next direction for this brand as one user said simply, “Give me a break.. see ya Mac.”

The few but precious comments of support erupted from the abyss: “Why are you so cute mama K 😍” and “Love this #face #kisses #love.” The supports were far and few compared to all the misspoken and critically confused comments. Undoubtedly, whether intentionally or tragically, this campaign put loads of buzz onto the promotion. It remains to be seen if this kind of publicity will turn into actual sales or just plain notoriety for this dreadful case of celebrity endorsement. Can’t say for sure when the day will come where this strange black and white foundation-goes-to-work-in-awe-campaign will be remembered for the packaging rather than their products. The campaign also drew comparisons to Vogue Arabia covers and Kylie Jenner‘s own marketing antics. The family’s nostalgia, reminiscent of the Wizard of Oz photos shared by Kris, was also a topic of discussion.