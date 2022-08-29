Lynne Spears, Mother Of Britney Spears, Claims She Tried Her Best; Asks Star To Have A Private Conversation With Her

Just like regular people, sometimes stars do not have the best relationship with their parents. While most people tend to keep that part of their life private, stars often don’t get that luxury. The world is aware of the conservatorship that Britney Spears was under and her publicized relationship with her parents during.

While the conservatorship was in place, Britney had no freedom to live as a free woman. Not only has she been openly critical of her father Jamie Spears for his mistreatment during her difficult time but has also pointed out her mother’s lack of comfort during that time.

In a recent clip, Britney spoke up once more about her parent’s lack of sympathy for her on her youtube channel. The clip has since been deleted. However, after the clip emerged, Lynne Spears has spoken up on social media about always having supported her daughter through everything.

In a post containing Britney and Lynne, Lynne wrote “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you! Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.”

Britney has also criticized her sister Jamie Lynn Spears for taking advantage of her state and never truly supporting her. Her 13-year conservatorship was ended in November 2021 after an emotional speech in court by Britney which showed how unhappy she was in her current conditions.

In July, the judge ordered that Jamie Spears be questioned about the alleged surveillance of the singer while she was at her house. Britney was released from her conservatorship and is now making up for the lost time.

Despite everything, Britney seems to be doing great for herself. She has recently released a song with Sir Elton John which has been her first single released in six years. She has also married Sam Asghari.