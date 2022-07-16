Luxurious Eva Longoria In A Lilac Suit Showed Her Pumped Abs

47-year-old Eva Longoria came into the form in which she was before giving birth and now uploads photos in a bikini to her personal account and goes to social events in skimpy outfits.

For example, at the premiere of the HBO comedy series The Chronicles of Gordita, in which Longoria acted as a director, she appeared in a lilac eco-leather three-piece suit.

A pencil skirt just below the knee emphasized the beautiful curves of her hips, a top with long strings exposed her pumped abs, and a cropped jacket covered her shoulders. On the feet of the actress were sandals with a pointed toe of pale lavender color.

Eva does not really like experiments with makeup and styling, preferring her favorite combination: natural makeup in pink tones and a high sloppy bun.

The last secular exit was no exception - this beautiful look was perfect for her bow.

In a previous post, Eva Longoria flew to Palm Beach for the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

After the celebration, the actress and her whole family decided to stay for a couple of days in Florida to sunbathe and enjoy the good weather. And by the looks of it, they're having a great time.

The actress posted on her account a photo with her three-year-old son Santiago Enrique Baston, taken in one of the coastal restaurants. Eva was dressed in a snow-white swimsuit that emphasized her pumped figure.

Not an ounce of makeup on her face, no styling products on her hair, and still, Longoria looked luxurious. This was confirmed by hundreds of enthusiastic comments from fans of the star of the TV series Desperate Housewives.

