Lupita Nyong'o Talks About Her Character Nakia's Growth In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is only a week away from its worldwide release and as the release of the film nears, speculations are ramping up and the press that all the cast members are doing is providing lots of insights as to what fans can expect from the film.

The film will be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and will feature the death of Chadwick Boseman's character T'Challa, a decision made by Marvel after the death of Chadwick in 2020 because they did not want to recast the role.

Hence, all the characters featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have gone through a lot of change and that is exactly what Lupita Nyong'o talked about in her latest interview with Screen Rant. Nyong'o said that after the 5 years of Avengers: Endgame where half the world population was blipped away and after the death of T'Challa, her character Nakia has grown a lot and a mature version of her will be gracing the screen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Here is her full quote from the interview:

"I think the circumstances of what has happened in the world [have changed]. The last time we saw Nakia was before The Blip and also, of course, before she lost the love of her life, T'Challa. And these things, these world events, and this personal loss, have affected and transformed her.

We meet a Nakia that has matured, whose priorities have shifted and sharpened. But the one thing that hasn't changed? She's the one you want to call when you're in trouble."

The character Nakia will be a primary focus of the film since she was the love interest of T'Challa from the first Black Panther film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in theatres around the world on the 11th of November and will be closing out the 4th phase of content from Marvel. Fans are incredibly excited and the predictions are that the film will be just as if not more successful than its predecessor.